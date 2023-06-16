Oct. 10, 1954 - June 13, 2023

MACKINAW — On June 13, 2023, Michael Everett Schmidgall, 68, of Mackinaw, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side.

Mick, as most referred to him, was born October 10, 1954, in Bloomington, IL, to Michael F. Schmidgall, Jr. and Emalou C. (Leach) Schmidgall. He graduated from Stanford-Minier High School in 1972. On August 2, 1975, he married the love of his life for 47 years, Lisa A. Wepprecht. Mick was a fourth-generation farmer and raised his family on the farmstead built by his great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Schmidgall; sons: Justin (Jill) Schmidgall of Bloomington, Brandon (Jessica) Schmidgall of Mackinaw; grandchildren: Quinn, Ozzie, Myra, Lola and Theo Schmidgall; sisters: Jackie Schmidgall of East Peoria and Joan (Bill) Harrison of Minier; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ronald and Elaine Wepprecht of Mackinaw; along with several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mick was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed spending his time at the Lake of The Ozarks. He loved taking his grandkids for rides in his Ranger and watching their sporting events. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Mick. One of his favorite pastimes was sitting on his front porch watching his cattle graze. Mick will be deeply missed by all that knew him. He has left a void in the lives of all who truly knew him, and he will live on as an inspiration to all who mourn him.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the Minier Christian Church, 405 E Stringtown Rd, Minier, IL, 61759. A funeral service will follow and burial will take place at Gaines Cemetery in Minier, IL. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Minier is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial Donations may be made in Michael E. Schmidgall's name to The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, 1660 International Drive, Suite 600, Mclean, VA, 22102.