BLOOMINGTON — Michael Emmerson Ruff, a beloved family man and "The Candy Man" as everyone knew him in his business, died on Monday, November 29, 2021, at the age of 71, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the First Lutheran Church in Pontiac, with Pastor Carlin Ours officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, also at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded after services, and a private family inurnment will be held at a later date at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. Memorials may be made to the First Lutheran Church or to the PTHS Athletic Program. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Michael was born in Avon, IL to Emmerson and Lawanda (Lundberg) Ruff on December 13, 1949. His mom still survives in Avon, IL. Mike was preceded in death by his father, grandparents and one niece.

Michael (Mike) is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce, Daughters: Michelle (Corey) Metz of Pontiac, Julie (Marc) Davies of Mariette, GA. He was a proud Papa to his grandchildren: Makayla, Sienna, Ava, Kye, Maverick Metz, Keilah and Lily Davies. A beloved brother to: Dennis, Bruce, Mary Ann, and Bob. Also surviving is a brother-in-law; Alan Bricker; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Michael graduated from Avon High School in 1968 and Illinois State University in 1972 with a degree in education. He taught for nine years, eight of those being at PTHS. He married his Jr. High sweetheart on June 13, 1971. They just celebrated their 50th anniversary with family in Fort Walton Beach, FL, in August. He worked with schools for the past 40 years, helping them raise money for trips and other needs of the schools. He was so loved by all of his students and by the teachers who he had helped over the years. Mike didn't know a stranger and will be missed by all of those who knew and loved him.

This obituary may be viewed, and a guestbook signed, at www.calvertmemorial.com.