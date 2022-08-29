July 18, 1971 - Aug. 23, 2022

CHICAGO — Michael Edward Bergin was born on July 18, 1971, in Normal, IL, and was born to eternal life on August 23, 2022.

Michael graduated from Normal Community High School in 1989 and earned his degree in Political Science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1993. He was a proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and was passionate about Illini Sports.

Michael was brilliant, humorous, and articulate. His knowledge of sports, music, and film was encyclopedic. His uniquely creative personality and gift for touching, funny, and clever writing were treasured by his family, especially his nieces and nephews. His kind and giving nature was bestowed on friends and strangers alike.

Be that as it may, our beloved brother struggled with mental health for much of his adult life. We take comfort in knowing he is blessed with all the joys of heaven and is at peace with our all-loving God. We miss him dearly.

Michael is survived by his parents James and Angela Bergin; and his eight siblings: Tim (Catherine (Kate) Bergin nee Snakard), David (Anne Bergin nee Krause), Mary (Michael) McCracken, Fr. Patrick Bergin, Anne (Steve) Grosklaus, Kate Bergin, Molly (Peter) Carl, and Meg (Brian) Rincker; he is also survived by fourteen dearly loved nieces and nephews: Padraic (Desiree and Laurent) McCracken, Brendan (Nicole and Tatum) McCracken, Christian and Padraic Bergin, Leah, Connor and Hannah Bergin, John Grosklaus, Celia and William Carl, Dominic, Theresa and Mary Rincker.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna with his brother Fr. Patrick Bergin and Fr. Dustin Schultz officiating. Visitation immediately preceding the mass from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery of Merna from 11:30-12:15 p.m. The mass will be live-streamed through St. Patrick of Merna Facebook Livestream Link and St. Patrick of Merna YouTube Livestream Link.

Michael's memorial website can be found at forevermissed.comichael-edward-bergin/about.

Memorials in Michael's honor may be made to the National Catholic Community Foundation, Patrick Bergin Mission Fund, Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, or the University of Illinois Athletic Association (I Fund).