BLOOMINGTON — Michael E. "Mike" Weis, 60, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022 at his home.

His funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna in Bloomington with Father Dustin Schultz officiating. A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Mike was born on March 11, 1962 in Bloomington, a son to Edward and Mary Ellen (O'Malley) Weis. He married Tina Kilmartin in Bloomington on May 30, 1987.

Surviving are his wife, Tina Weis of Bloomington; daughter, Luciana (Zachariah) Vazquez of Beaufort, SC; son, Ian Weis of Bloomington; brothers: David (Heidi) Weis of Lexington and Jim (Angie) Weis of Englewood, FL; brother-in-law, Michael Kilmartin of New York City, NY; sister-in-law, Meaghan (Mike) Wolfe of Ft. Wayne, IN; mother-in-law, Bev Kilmartin of Normal; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mike was born and raised in Bloomington, he was a 1980 graduate of Central Catholic High School, and a 1984 graduate of St. Ambrose University in Davenport, IA where he played football.

After graduation, he began working for State Farm Insurance in 1985 until his recent retirement after thirty-seven years of service. Mike was a member of the Bloomington Knights of Columbus, Fr. John D. Ring Council #574.

Upon his retirement, Mike enjoyed spending more time with family and friends, attending Chicago Cubs baseball and Notre Dame football games, golfing, and other events. He was a loving and caring man with a great sense of humor, his stories and love for his family was his gift to all.

