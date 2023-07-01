Sept. 12, 1934 - June 30, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Michael E. "Mike" Barkoviak, 88, of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born September 12, 1934, in Bloomington, son of Michael and Gertrude Frankoviak Barkoviak. He married Jean Walkenhorst on October 14, 1961, in Bloomington.

Surviving are his wife, Jean, Bloomington; their children: Dr. Jeff (Dustin) Barkoviak, O'Fallon, Jacqueline (Dan) Barney, Lincoln, John (Bertie) Barkoviak, Normal, Joseph (Beth) Barkoviak, Olathe, KS, Julie (Bob) Sawyers, Henderson, NV, and Jennifer (fiance Derrick Philips) Beddow, Mahomet. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and one brother.

Mike was a 1953 graduate of Trinity High School, Bloomington. He then went into the United States Army and served during the end of the Korean Conflict.

After serving in the army, he went to work for the railroad for over 40 years. He worked for Alton Route, GM&O, Illinois Central, Illinois Central Gulf, Southern Pacific and last working for Union Pacific, retiring in 1998.

Mike was a collector of all things train related and his favorite hobby was taking pictures of trains. He was proud to have had several photos published in railroad magazines.

He was a San Francisco Giants fan, a Dallas Cowboys fan and he enjoyed golf and going to auctions. Mike loved animals, especially huskies, most fond of their husky "Nikki." His family will fondly remember how he shared his love for classic horror movies with his kids and grandkids.