BENSON — Michael E. "Mick" Barth, 78, died January 19, 2022, at OSF Richard L. Owen Hospice Home. He was born December 12, 1943, in Streator to Michael J. and Dorothea P. (Koch) Barth.

Michael married Janet Hock on April 3, 1965. They have resided in Benson for the last 55 years. She survives along with their four children: Kristine (Greg) Wagner of Parkville MO, Michael R. (Janice) Barth of Lexington, Keith (Susanna) Barth of Washburn, Keri (Troy) Duvendack of East Peoria; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters: Connie (Ronnie) Carls and Mary Weers both of Flanagan, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Betty Land; and two brothers-in-law: David Land and Virgil Weers.

Michael was in the automotive field for 47-years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree. Before retirement he was a volunteer firefighter and EMT. He loved to boat, fish, camp and spend time with family and friends.

He was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Benson where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Fr. Robert Rayson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Richard Owen Hospice House 8630 N. IL Route 91 Peoria, IL, 61615, Benson Fire Department, Benson Ambulance, or St. John Catholic Church in Benson. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.