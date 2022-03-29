 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Dickerson

Oct. 4, 1942 - March 27, 2022

DOWNS — Michael Dickerson, 79, of Downs, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Normal.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Mary's Church, Downs. Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m., Friday at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church, Downs.

He was born in Bloomington on October 4, 1942, and married Ruth Jurgelas on October 30, 1965, in Bloomington.

He is survived by his wife; two children: Shelley (William) Wilson-Miller of Heyworth and Michael T. (Nancy) Dickerson of Bloomington; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters.

To view the full obituary, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

