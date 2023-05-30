Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

March 23, 1948 - May 24, 2023

WELDON — Michael Dean "Mike" Coleman, 75, of Weldon, IL, formerly of Farmer City, IL, passed away at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at home.

His graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City, IL, with Pastor Mike Jenkins officiating. Military rites will be accorded. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Le Roy, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Michelle Castor to be used for Michael's grandchildren's education.

Mike was born on March 23, 1948, in Bloomington, IL, a son of Wendell and Ruth Baird Coleman. He married Nancy D. Duggins in November of 1971, in Farmer City, IL. She passed away October 16, 2018.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Kiel) Castor of Mansfield, IL; three grandchildren: Brenden Farris, Teagen Castor and Julien Castor; and two sisters: Carol Pillow of Le Roy, IL, and LeAnn Bazzell of Fisher, IL.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy D. Coleman; parents, Wendell and Ruth Coleman; and two brothers-in-law, Bill Pillow and Neal Bazzell.

Mike was a retired bridge foreman for the CNN Railroad.

He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, and a member of the De Land American Legion Post 102.