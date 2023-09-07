May 8, 1967 - Sept. 3, 2023

NORMAL — Michael David Whitford, 56, of Normal, passed away at 9:50 a.m., September 3, 2023, at his residence.

Cremation has been accorded. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael was born May 8, 1967, in Bloomington, the son of Maurice and Jeanie (Brucker) Whitford.

Surviving are his mother Jeanie Whitford of Normal; friend and caregiver, Jeff Aberle of Normal; auction buddy, Cathy Martin of Normal; brothers: Roger Johnson of Cheyenne, WY, and Robert Johnson of Missoula, MT; sisters: Tammy Butler of Greenville, TN, and Darlene Gillan of Normal; and many nieces and nephews.

Michael was a quality auditor at Flexitech.

Michael had an impeccable taste for decorating and primitive antiques. As an avid collector and decorator his home was featured in the book, The Stockings Were Hung, by Judy Condon.

Michael was a true and loyal friend to anyone who was a part of his life.

His friendship will be missed.

