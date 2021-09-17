BLOOMINGTON — Michael David "Mike" Geraghty, age 70, of Bloomington IL passed away at 5:59 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 AM-12:00 Noon Monday, September 20, 2021, at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. His graveside service will be 1:00 PM Monday, September 20, 2021, at Hinthorn Cemetery, Hudson, IL. Fr. John Horton will be officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to his family for funeral expenses c/o Mark Geraghty, 1507 N. Western Ave., Bloomington IL 61701.

Mike was born August 4, 1951 in Columbus, OH the son of David and Jane Harris Geraghty.

He married Peggy Bannan on August 11, 1972 in Bloomington, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his 7 children: Mark (Susie) Geraghty, Bloomington IL, Rebecca Angell, Dan (Lyndsay), Donna and Dianna, Tanya, Christopher; nine grandchildren: Alyssa, Hannah, Mark, Jacob, Joshua, Anthony, Brooke, Tiffany and Sarai; a brother, Timothy Geraghty, Bloomington, IL; and a sister, Jane Whitman, CO.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents.

Mike worked as a Security Guard for Securitas, Bloomington, IL for over 20 years. He was an avid Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed war pictures, westerns and spending time with his family.

