March 23, 1964 - Aug. 5, 2022

GREER, South Carolina — Michael David Lype, 58, of Greer, SC, and formerly of Lexington, IL, passed away August 5, 2022, at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville, SC.

A graveside service will be held at the Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, IL, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, with Pastor Jason Collins officiating. A celebration of life will follow the graveside service 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Lexington Community Center, Lexington, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Calvert-Johnson & Musselman are assisting the family with arrangements.

Michael was born March 23, 1964, in Bloomington, IL, the son of the late Warren Raymond and Martha Lee Mussleman Lype.

Surviving are his brother, Lyn (Teri) Lype of Lexington, IL; nieces: Kelsie (Lucas), Libby, and Carlee; half-brother, Ron (Connie) Lype; and beloved cat, Otis.

He was preceded by a half-brother, Jerry and his wife, Marsha Lype.

He was a graduate of Lexington High School, and a Truck Driver for Belue Trucking, Spartanburg, SC. He enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with family and friends. His huge heart and infectious laugh will be dearly missed.