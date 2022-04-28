Feb. 3, 1955 - April 26, 2022

NORMAL - Michael D. Veselak, 67, of Normal, passed away at 12:59 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be at 12:30 p.m., this Friday, April 29, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon this Friday at the funeral home with a Masonic Service at 12:00 Noon. A private family burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal, with military rites accorded.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the charity of the donor's choice.

Mike was born February 3, 1955, in Bloomington, the son of Nicholas J. and Ruby A. White Veselak. He married Cynthia Colegrove on February 14, 1981, in Bloomington. She survives.

He is also survived by four sons: William Daniel (Laci) Veselak of Stillwater, OK, Benjamin Joseph (Barb) Veselak of Heyworth, Kevin Theodore (Bethany) Toth of El Paso and Andrew Nicholas (Samantha Kelbe) Veselak of Normal; seventeen grandchildren, Drew, Aaron, Alexandria and Angellynn, Taylor, Tyler, Jakob, Allison and Brayden, Jillian, Cooper, Elliott and Merredith, Dominick, Maxwell, Oliver and Blake; one great-grandson, Victor; a brother, Nicholas (Pat) Veselak, Jr. of Indianapolis, IN; a sister, Vivian Thomas of Bloomington; and his beloved Beagle, Harley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Michael Daniel Veselak.

Mike graduated from Trinity High School and served in the US Army. He worked in Public Works for the City of Bloomington for thirty-five years, retiring in 2008. Mike enjoyed camping and fishing, was a member of the Bloomington-Normal Bass Club and a former member of the American Hungarian Family Society. He was a member of Bloomington Masonic Lodge #43, A.F. & A.M., and was actively involved in the maintenance of the Scottish Rite Recreational Area.

Mike was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.

