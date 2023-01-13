Michael D. "Mike" Caperelli Sr.

Nov. 13, 1945 - Jan. 9, 2023

NORMAL — Michael David "Mike" Caperelli Sr., 77, of Normal, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. at The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing of Normal.

There will be a visitation from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, followed by a memorial service for Mike, at 3:30 p.m. at the memorial home. Chaplain Trevor Bartolomucci will officiate. There will also be military rites performed by the Bloomington Normal American Legion Honor Guard.

Mike was born in Highland Park, IL, on November 13, 1945, to Patrick and Phyllis (Swearingen) Caperelli. They preceded him in death as well as one son, William, and two sisters.

He married Cecelia Roche on August 22, 1970, in Clinton. She survives. Also surviving are one son, Mike Caperelli Jr. of Bloomington; and one sister, Lida Jo Dolly of Decatur.

Mike was a United States Army veteran who served two tours in Vietnam. After leaving the Army in the fall of 1968, he attended ISU. He earned a BS in 1979, and later received a master's degree in Applied Computer Sciences in 1993. He worked 33 years for State Farm Insurance as a systems analyst, retiring in 2005. His passions were fishing, woodworking and animals.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Transitions Hospice for the great care they showed Mike.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Humane Society of Central Illinois.