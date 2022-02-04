BLOOMINGTON — Michael D. Lommatsch, 65, of Bloomington, passed away February 2, 2022.

He was born on July 16, 1956 to Donald and Goldie (Wilkins) Lommatsch in Pontiac, IL, and married the love of his life Theresa Boddington on August 30, 1980, at Grace Episcopal Church in Pontiac.

Surviving are his loving spouse of 41-years, Theresa (Teri); children: Chad (Angela) Lommatsch of Bloomington, IL, Aaron (Samantha Labak) of Ridgewood, NY; granddaughter, Amelia Lommatsch of Bloomington, IL; step-grandchildren: Gavin and Emberley Mathey of Bloomington, IL; siblings: Sharon McWhorter of Butler, MO, Carol Fitzsimmons of Liberty, KY, Kathy Johnson of Forrest, IL; and nephew-brother Tim (Ila) Runyon of Liberty, KY; as well as many other nieces and nephews. Sisters-in-law: Phyllis Gapen, Chadler, AZ; Anne Smith, St. Robert, MO; Vicki (Kent) Tyson, Bloomington, IL, and Christine Rodriquez, Washington, PA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Diane Lommatsch; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Jean Boddington; and brother-in-law, Paul Boddington.

Michael loved his family and friends. He was an honest man with a big heart who loved helping people, gardening, and spending time with grandchildren. He greatly missed watching his boys and their teammates play school and club soccer.

Michael went to join the Lord peacefully in his sleep exactly as he prayed he would. Honoring Michael's wishes, cremation rites are being accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A public visitation will take place at East Lawn Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with private inurnment to follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memorial may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society.