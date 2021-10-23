BLOOMINGTON — Michael D. Fortney, 69, of Bloomington, passed away September 11, 2021. He was born on June 2, 1952 in Bloomington, IL to Millard and JoAnne (Weicht) Fortney and married the love of his life, Hope Towner in Colfax on July 8, 1972. She survives.

Also surviving are his son: Michael Fortney; sister: Diana Morin; brother: Pat (Mary) Fortney of Normal; brothers-in-law: Donnie (Diane), Byron (Kelli), and Tim Towner; nieces and nephews: Emily Morin, Zach (Melany) Morin, Katie (John Baader) Fortney, Allison (Malek) Gentry, Jamie Towner, Matt Towner, Megan Ferricher, Shelby Gearhart; and 10 great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by his parents.

Michael "Mike" graduated from Normal Community High School in 1970 and attended Illinois State University. His interest in building drew him to the brick masonry business. In June of 1991 Mike partnered with Springfield native Mark Barnett and created Illinois Prairie Masonry. Mike retired in 2010 and the business continues today. He was a true craftsman and enjoyed challenging designs.

Mike's interests were many, but he was most keenly involved with trains and the Illinois Traction Society. He was a long time member and sat on the board of directors, which kept the history alive of the former Illinois terminal railroad. Mike volunteered many hours in the restoration of the Mackinaw Terminal, and most recently, the station in Union.

Mike was a friend to many during his life and always had stories to share. He worked hard all his life and took care of those in it including his beloved dogs. Mike was a kind and generous man and made those who crossed his path better for it. He will be deeply missed.

Entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, with close family only. A visitation will be on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., so that all of Mike's extended family, friends and neighbors could celebrate his life.

Memorial contributions may be made to: McLean County Humane Society, McLean County Historical Society, or Illinois Traction Society to help preserve the history of the Illinois Terminal Railroad.