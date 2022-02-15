NORMAL — Michael Alan (Mike) Thompson of Normal, IL, formerly of Fairbury and Pontiac, IL, passed away on January 22, 2022, after a life well-lived with an unfailing commitment to the love of his life, Margaret (Kreiner) Thompson, and his family.

Mike was born on June 1, 1951 in Pontiac, IL, to parents Roy and Susan (Shank) Thompson. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Marshall (Gene) Thompson; and is survived by siblings: George Anna Badgley, Melody Rexroad, and Jack Thompson.

Mike and Margaret's journey began in 1970, on the GM&O Railroad when they met on the train headed to Chicago. Their chance meeting sparked a lifetime of love and memories. Married on September 4, 1971, together they built a life and family, sharing their love with their children: Alicia (David) Beck of Champaign, IL, and Michael Thompson of Royal Oak, MI; and grandchildren: Clara Mae, Henry Marshall, and August David.

For nearly 50-years Mike was a labor union member and was committed to the collective power of the worker. Mike learned the tool and die trade at Kankakee Community College and was a member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 55 for over 30-years as an elevator mechanic. He served as President of Local 55 and was an advocate for greater diversity in the elevator construction and mechanic trade. Mike was known throughout Central and Southern Illinois and beyond for his intuitive mechanical abilities and his commitment to accessibility.

Mike's proudest and favorite moments were spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and those he adopted to make his family; including chosen brothers: Russell Carstens and Jon Berg; and special children: Atticus Franken and Pamela Deaton. Cooking and sharing a meal, telling tales from his colorful and storied youth, and casting a rod for the little ones in his life will be among the fond memories his family will hold. But most of all, his family and friends will remember his fierce love, commitment, loyalty, and his ability to make you feel like you were the center of his purpose.

A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those who wish to honor Mike's memory, gifts may be made to the Prairie Heart Foundation in Springfield, IL.