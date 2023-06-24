Feb. 19, 1965 - June 8, 2023

NORMAL — Michael A. Nichols, 67, of Normal, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Heritage Health Care, Normal.

His memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Signs of Sunshine (find them on Facebook) or Venmo: @signsofsunshine; or PayPal: signsofsunshine@gmail.com; or Mail to: 41331 N. Jarnagin PL, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Mike was born February 19, 1956, in Bloomington, son of Roger L., Sr. and Dolores Batty Nichols. He married Karla Tudor in July of 1975.

Survivors include Karla Tudor Zugg; daughter, Jenny (Matt) Baugh, Mesa, AZ; son, Clint (Kelsey) Nichols, Florence, AZ; seven grandchildren: Ryan, Evan, Nathan, Maddie and Emily Baugh, Mackenzie and Michael Nichols. Also surviving are a brother, Roger, Jr. (Susan) Nichols, Normal; a sister, Kathy (Tim) Miller, Heyworth; sister-in-law, Maggie Nichols, Germantown Hills; and other devoted family members: Don Tudor, Peggy (Matt) Nielsen, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gary Nichols; niece, Melinda Nichols, LaDon Tudor, and Wally Tudor.

Mike was a member of the Laborer's Local #362 in Bloomington and St. Mary's Catholic Church. He enjoyed wrestling in high school, playing BINGO, Uno and making people laugh.