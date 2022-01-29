BLOOMINGTON — Michael A. Ehrmantraut, 77, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in Ft. Myers, FL, while on vacation.

Mike was born October 11, 1944, in Bloomington, IL. Son of Charles "Bud" and Anna (Paul) Ehrmantraut. He married his high school sweetheart, Sue Watson, on June 5, 1966.

Mike is survived by his children: Angie (Dave) Ehrmantraut Britch and Jeff Ehrmantraut; five grandchildren: Bailey and Spencer Pontius, McKenna Ehrmantraut, David Jr. and Kassidy Britch; and great-granddaughter, Secret Britch. Also surviving are his sister, Lynn Ehrmantraut; and brother, Dan Ehrmantraut; as well as many nieces and nephews. His special friend, Bonnie Bernardi, also survives.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife Sue; his parents; his sister-in-law, Joanne (Ron) Carr; and brother-in-law, Jim (Sharon) Watson.

Mike graduated from Bloomington High School class of 1962. Mike proudly served his Country with the Illinois National Guard. He began his career at IAA, and retired from United Parcel Service. After retirement, Mike worked at Carle-BroMenn in valet parking.

Mike's greatest pleasures were his family, traveling and supporting his favorite sports teams; the Fighting Illini, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Mike was a loyal fan, never one to know a bad season, as they were "re-building." He was elated the Cubs won the Series in his lifetime and still holds resentment at the retirement of Chief Illiniwek.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 31, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home. The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on February 1, 2022 at the funeral home. The family asks that you please wear your Illini apparel to the services as we throw a final tailgate party with Mike. I – L – L !

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church (Bloomington) or to an organization of the donors choice.

