Michael A. "Bugs" Bagosy

Dec. 23, 1953 - July 27, 2022

PONTIAC — After a five-year battle with Alzheimer's, Michael Alexander "Bugs" Bagosy, of Pontiac, formerly of Dewitt, passed away at 3:03 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac.

His memorial visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be left to the Alzheimer's Association.

Mike was born on December 23, 1953, in Bloomington, a son to Leonard and Patricia (Tynan) Bagosy of Danvers. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Surviving are his sisters: Ann (Brian) Ifft of Forrest and Terri (Brian Dell) Bagosy of Maysville, WV; and brothers: Rod (Marta) Bagosy of Bloomington and Tony (Patty) Bagosy of Colfax.

Mike lived a very full, and to say the least, a colorful life enjoying many hobbies which included: motorcycling, snowmobiling, boating, hunting with his best friend, Mike Fogler, and golfing with "the guys." He was a proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Local #1 for all of his adult life.

Until the very end, Mike faced his disease with a smile and tried to always be the "class clown" and make everyone smile by laughing, singing, and just being Mike.

Online condolences and memories of Mike may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.