May 19, 1945 - June 15, 2023

LE ROY — Mervin Gene Peters, 78, of Le Roy, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Martin Health Center in Bloomington.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 21, 2023, with a visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington. Service arrangements provided by Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy.

Merv was born on May 19, 1945, in Champaign, IL, son of Herman and Antke (Huls) Peters. He married the love of his life Brenda J. Wood on December 3, 1983, and they welcomed their daughter, Sarah, in 1985. He accomplished much in life, but his family was always his greatest pride and joy.

Merv was a force of nature. He graduated from Paxton High School in 1963 following a decorated FFA career. After completing his BA (67), MS (70) and PhD (78) at the University of Illinois he was a superintendent of schools for nine years before leaving to farm full-time. Over the course of the next 50 years he farmed extensively across central Illinois, raised livestock, bought and sold farmland as a real estate broker, started a crop insurance business, and mentored countless young farmers. He lived his life with a strong moral compass and was always willing to help those in need.

He was an avid outdoorsman and poker player. He loved to fish and hunt, and his travels took him to Canada yearly, western Illinois, up to North Dakota and all the way to Argentina to hunt and fish with good friends and family. He and Brenda also travelled extensively and shared a love of the time they spent together in the Pacific Northwest. He was an innovator in every aspect of his life and was a man you were not likely to forget. He had a reason for everything he did and always tried to do the right thing, no matter the cost.

Merv was raised in the Lutheran Church but followed his daughter in converting to Catholicism later in life. He was devout in his beliefs and always quick to remind those closest to him of actions that may need to be confessed.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda; and his daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Nelson Hevner, and their two children, Norah and Emmett, all of LeRoy. Two sisters: Marless Swan, Paxton, and Melvina Heap, Rantoul. Two stepchildren: Rob Wood and LeAnne (Craig) Tomera, and their six children. A niece, nephews, and countless other beloved friends and family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law; aunts, uncles, and numerous dear friends.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Church of Merna in Bloomington, IL.