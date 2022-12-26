Dec. 18, 1924 - Dec. 22, 2022

FLANAGAN — Merna Louise Sutter, 98, of Flanagan, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Autumn Fields Assisted Living in Savoy, IL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Prairieview Mennonite Church, Flanagan with visitation at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Pastors Brian Veeder, Debra Sutter, and Jane Roeschley will be participating. Burial will follow at Waldo Twp. Cemetery, Gridley. Memorials may be made to Prairieview Mennonite Church or the Mennonite Central Committee. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan is assisting the family with services.

Merna was born December 18, 1924, in Panola, IL, the daughter of Arthur H. and Ella K. Stalter Ringenberg. She married Lyle E. Sutter on June 27, 1946, in Flanagan. He died June 10, 2007.

Surviving are four children: Donald Sutter of Pontiac, Thomas (Debra) Sutter of Urbana, Jane Sutter of Sedona, AZ, Mary Sutter of Goshen, IN; and son-in-law, Paul Kreider of Seattle, WA; four grandchildren: Kara Kreider of Seattle, WA, Alyssa (Bill) Sunderland of Seattle, WA, Aaron Sutter (Sarah) of Denver, CO, and Sarah Sutter Kaufmann (Aaron) of Harrisonburg, VA; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Vernon (Ruth) Ringenberg of Bloomington; and one sister, Arlene Gundy of Flanagan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Sutter; and daughter, Kay Kreider.

Merna was an active member of the Waldo//Prairieview Mennonite Church, Flanagan and the Mennonite Women. She enjoyed working with Lyle on the farm. For decades Merna routinely volunteered at the MCC Spare and Share Shop and participated in a local NAMI family support group. She learned to quilt in elementary school and loved to quilt as a favorite pastime. Merna cared deeply for her family and friends. She brought love and joy to those who knew her.