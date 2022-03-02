NORMAL — Merle Yvonne Underwood, 86, of Normal, passed away at 4:14 AM on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Ottawa Pavilion in Ottawa, IL.

There will be a graveside service at Gridley Cemetery in Gridley, IL, at a later date. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Merle was born December 8, 1935, in Ottumwa, IA, to Fred and Helen Smithart. She married Glenn "Richard" Underwood on November 26, 1960, in Ottumwa. He preceded her in death in February 12, 2021.

She is also preceded in death by her three siblings: Lester, Irene, and Russell; one infant daughter, Linda K. Underwood; two daughters: Cheryl L. Riggenbach, Nancy N. Underwood; and one son, Bruce D. Underwood.

She is survived by two children: daughter, Vicki Kuhlmeier of Bloomington, son Glenn F. Underwood of LaSalle; seven grandchildren: Jennifer M Young, Mark A Riggenbach, Brandon S. Missel, Justin R. Underwood, Colleen S. Missel, Jake S. Underwood, Savannah B. Underwood; and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Merle worked several years during the 60's and 70's as an ICU Nurse and later spent many years at home raising her children. She retired in 1996 from the Bloomington Housing Authority where she worked nearly fifteen-years. She loved to crochet. She loved to host people in her home with her fantastic cooking and spending time family and friends. Merle was a loving, dedicated wife and mother, especially when it came to caring for her son Glenn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

