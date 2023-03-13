May 22, 1932 - March 12, 2023

CARLOCK — Merle D. Holliger, age 90, of Carlock, IL, passed away at 9:32 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL.

His funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, Carlock Christian Church, Carlock, IL. Rev. Brian Burris and Merle's nephew Greg Holliger will be officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Carlock Christian Church, Carlock, IL. His graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL with military rites accorded at the cemetery by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. The family suggests memorials be made to Carlock Fire Protection District or to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Merle was born May 22, 1932, in Deer Creek, IL the son of William and Ida (Weishaupt) Holliger.

He married Donnette Hayslip on July 20, 1958, in Danvers, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are five children: Duane Holliger, Carlock, IL, Glenn (Patty) Holliger, Forest Hill, MD, Jane (David) Grogg, Peoria, IL, John (Dawn) Holliger, Carlock, IL, LuAnn (Jeff) Culver, Hampton, IL; six grandchildren: Kaylee, Madison and Taylor Holliger, Jacob, Zachary Culver, Benjamin Holliger; two step-grandchildren: Andrea and Christopher Gossett; one brother, Jerold (Linda) Holliger, AR; sister in-law, Delores Holliger, Danvers, IL; and his mother in-law, Jeanette Hayslip, Bloomington, IL.

Merle is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Delbert, Richard, and Raymond Holliger, one sister, Norma Fogle.

Merle served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He had worked for the Illinois State Police District #6 as a Trooper and Pilot retiring after 27 years of service. Merle was very active in the Carlock community he served as Trustee for the Village of Carlock and was Volunteer Fireman and a Trustee on the fire department. He had attended Calvary Baptist Church, Normal, IL. Merle was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be missed by all who knew him.

