Merilyn Ann Wey

Merilyn Ann Wey, 84, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

A visitation will be Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the LeRoy Christian church. Funeral service will be on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. also at the church. Burial will follow in Bellflower Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to LIFE, a special education program through LeRoy CUSD, or LeRoy Christian Church on her behalf.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce, LeRoy, is in charge.

