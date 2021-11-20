CLINTON — Melvin "Mick" Murphy 81 of Clinton, IL, passed away 10:45 a.m. November 16, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Long Point Cemetery, Wapella, IL, with Steve Evans officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Long Point Cemetery, or the Wapella Christian Church.

Mick was born October 6, 1940, in Clinton, IL, the son of Elwin Patrick and Lura Elizabeth (Crum) Murphy. He married Virginia "Ginny" Duncan on June 24, 1961, in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Ginny Murphy, Clinton, IL; daughter, Michelle (Gene) Dillow, Mt. Zion, IL; grandchildren: Candi (Jake) Taylor, Wapella, IL, Samantha (Caleb) Ballew, Cunningham, TN, and Brooklyn (Jackson) Bacon, Columbia, MO; step-grandson, Jeff (Mandi) Dillow, Decatur, IL; great-grandchildren: Dylan and Kylie Taylor, Wapella, IL, and Maci and Charli Ballew, Cunningham, TN; step-great-grandchildren: Alexa and Rylie Dillow, Decatur, IL; and brother, Marvin (Karen) Murphy, Clinton, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Alan Lynn Murphy; and brother, Vernon L. "Hop" Murphy.

Mick was a member of the DeWitt County Farm Bureau, and the Wapella Christian Church. He was a Long Point Cemetery Trustee, Clintonia Special Drainage District Commissioner, and a Wyffels Hybrids Seed Corn Dealer. Mick farmed for over 60 years.

