Sept. 14, 1950 - April 16, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Melvin Lee Harris was born September 14, 1950, in Charleston, MO, to the late Clifton Jesse James Harris and Rosie Lee (Crider) Harris.

Melvin married the love of his life, Martha (Martin) Harris September 26, 1972. Melvin and Martha were blessed to have four sons: Michael L. Harris of Bloomington IL, LeVelle (Amelia) Harris of Indianapolis, IN, Ryan Harris of Bloomington, IL; one son, Kerry S. Harris preceded him in death.

Melvin loved watching his favorite teams play, St. Louis Cardinals - baseball, Kansas City Chiefs – NFL, and University of Illinois Fighting Illini. Melvin loved attending and cheering on his: children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, while they participate in different sporting events over the years.

He loved spending time with family, especially at the family cookouts and being on the grill. He was the "grill master." Nobody was a stranger to Melvin, he would start a conversation with anyone. He was truly authentic, and said what was on his mind. Melvin and Martha's home was a home, and welcoming place, to many of relatives, children friends, teammates and classmates.

He leaves to cherish his memory, Martha Harris his wife of 49-years and companion of 55-years. Three sons: Michael and Ryan of Bloomington, IL, LeVelle (Amelia) of Indianapolis, IN. Two special daughter/granddaughters: Teasha Harris and Kerri Johnson of Normal, IL, to whom he and Martha have raised since a very young age. Granddaughters: Kyla Harris and Jorie Harris; grandsons: Jamael Hollins, Avery, Dontae, Damien, Kelvin, Braylon, Jayden and Treyvon Harris; five great-grandchildren. Sisters: Mrs. Lillie Jefro of Decatur, IL, and Mrs. Dorothy Valentine of Milwaukee, WI. Sisters-in-law: Florence Cassell and Mary Andrews of Bloomington IL. Brother-in-law, Bruce (Flo) Martin of Burlington, KY. A host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and friends.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents Clifton Jesse James Harris and Rosie Lee Crider Harris. A son, Kerry S. Harris. A great-granddaughter, Karter Johnson. Four brothers: Calvin, Horace, John and Jesse Harris. Two sisters: Barbara Jean Harris-Lewis and Maxine Harris.