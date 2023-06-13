BLOOMINGTON — Melvin L. Wright, 68, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home.
An open house visitation will take place on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home. The Homegoing Service will take place at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. and will be preceded by a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Kappa Mu Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
