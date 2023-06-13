An open house visitation will take place on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home. The Homegoing Service will take place at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. and will be preceded by a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.