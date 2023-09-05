June 24, 1934 - Aug. 30, 2023

ROANOKE — Melvin L. Hohulin, 89, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on June 24, 1934, in Sabetha, KS, to Silas and Lydia Steiner Hohulin. He married Shirley Leman on January 12, 1958, in Roanoke, IL. She passed away on November 18, 2017.

Surviving are two sons: Joe (Lorraine) Hohulin, Doug (Sharolyn) Hohulin; two daughters: Lynne Martin, Ann (Ken) Stoller; two grandchildren: Autumn (Jake) Rokey, Kaylynne (Trent) Pruett; four great-grandchildren: Wyatt Rokey, Amelia Rokey, William Pruett, Adelynne Pruett; and his siblings: Ben (Lynette) Hohulin and Edith Knobloch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; three brothers: Martin, Alph, and Vernon Hohulin; and two sister: Ruth Huthman and Mary Haynes.

An Army veteran, Melvin proudly served his country as a medic in Seattle from 1957-1959.

Melvin was a meat cutter for 37 years, working at Traub's Meat Market in Peoria and finishing his career at the Roanoke IGA.

Melvin was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Church Ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke, and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

