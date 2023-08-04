Oct. 14, 1950 - Aug. 2, 2023

PONTIAC — Melvin J.W. Abels, 72, of Pontiac, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at his home in Pontiac.

His funeral service will be on Monday, August 7, 2023, at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Flanagan with Rev. Brian S. Moeller officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in St. Petri Cemetery, Flanagan.

Memorials may be given to St. Petri Lutheran Church. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is handling arrangements.

Melvin was born in Pontiac on October 14, 1950, a son to Merlyn J.E. and Lois Vollmer Abels.

He is survived by two sons: Kristopher Abels, San Diego, CA, Michael (Kyla) Abels, Pontiac; grandchildren: Ashley (Bobby) Schumacher, Bloomington, Lorelei Faber, Pontiac, Maverick Abels, Pontiac; two great-grandchildren: Bode and Hazel Schumacher; and siblings: Mary Ann (Rick) Johnson, Cornell, LaJean (Mike) Weber, Lacon, John (Karen) Abels, Pontiac, Linda Abels, Flanagan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers: Norman and Alvin.

Melvin graduated from Flanagan High School. He served in the United States Army as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Aviator Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, 12 Air Medals, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, and two Overseas Bars.

He worked at R. R. Donnelly's Printing in Pontiac for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Petri Lutheran Church in Flanagan where he taught Sunday school and directed the Christmas pageant. He was on the committee for the Pontiac Bluegrass Festival for several years. He loved gardening and bird watching, NASCAR, and meeting his buddies for breakfast.

