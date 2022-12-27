Jan. 4, 1935 - Dec. 23, 2022

FLANAGAN — Melvin J. Frobish, 87, of Flanagan, passed away at 10:45 AM on Friday, December 23, 2022, in Flanagan.

Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date in the spring. Memorials may be given to Flanagan EMS or First Baptist Church of Graymont. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is assisting the family with arrangements.

He was born on January 4, 1935, in Flanagan, a son to Tom and Luella Zehr Frobish. He married Lorraine Sylvia Gueldenhaar on September 26, 1954, at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Flanagan. She preceded him in death in 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Luella Frobish; his sister, Marilyn Porzelius; brother-in-law, Fred Porzelius; and sister-in-law, Florence Frobish.

Surviving are his three children: Ann (Bill) Parsons, Rockford, IL, Jim (Robin) Frobish, Flanagan, Mark Frobish, Urbana; eight grandchildren: Dale, James, B.J. (Erin), Justin, Mandie (Scott), Victoria (Terry), Joy (Joe), Jessie; eleven great-grandchildren: Aaron, Shana, Kaleb, Camron, Kendyl, Liam, Holly, Bradley, Edward, Bailey, Alexander; three brothers: Lowell Frobish, Auburn, AL, Russell (Diane) Frobish, Laurel, MD, and Paul (Carol) Frobish, of Gardner, IL.

Melvin began farming alongside his father when younger, but in later years farmed with his son, Jim. He served on the board of St. Petri Lutheran Church where he was a member for years. He was also a board member of the Flanagan Farmers Co Op and Prairie Central Co Op. He enjoyed the Flanagan Bank bus trips. He and Lorraine embroidered many beautiful quilts, books, nametags for bus trips, ornaments, and baptismal clothes over the years.