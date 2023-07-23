Sept. 2, 1937—July 19, 2023

NORMAL — Melvin H.W. Krueger, 85, of Normal, passed away at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Goldwater Care (Heritage Health) in Bloomington.

His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be left to Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran School.

Melvin was born on September 2, 1937, in Bloomington, a son to Frank and Ella (Hoepner) Krueger. He married Carol Neuleib on June 24, 1962, at Concordia Lutheran Church Geneseo, IL. Mel attended Trinity Lutheran grade school and graduated from Bloomington High School where he was a member of the 1957, conference champion basketball team. Christian faith was vital to Mel and he was an active longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Throughout his life, Mel touched the lives of many as he enjoyed talking to everyone and lending a helping hand whenever needed. Mel was also a sports fan following University of Illinois and Illinois State University basketball and football and also a longtime ISU women’s basketball season ticket holder. Throughout his years, he remained a Cubs fan and sideline coach uselessly pleading for a bunt when it was clearly needed.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Krueger of Normal; children: Jeffrey (Sherie) Krueger of Bloomington, Kristine Krueger of Normal, and Mark (Kerry) Krueger of Bettendorf, IA; and grandchildren: Ashley, Chelsea, Brandon, Mason, Cole, and Payton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Delmar and Frank.

He worked for Eisner /Jewel foods for 46 years before retirement in 2003. Melvin proudly served as a member of The United States Army Reserve.

