MINONK — Melvin H. Matter, 95, of Minonk passed away at 11:02 a.m. on October 21, 2021 in rural Minonk.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ruestman Harris Funeral Home, Minonk. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the funeral home. Pastor Erik Johnson will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be in Minonk Township Cemetery.

Melvin was born June 29, 1926 at home in Woodford, IL, the son of Herman and Rosina (Gastmann) Matter. He started school at Dixie Grade School in Paulding, Ohio. After the family moved back to Illinois, he attended Center Country School in Groveland Township and graduated from Rutland High School in 1944. After graduating from high school, he went into farming. Melvin served in the Army during WWII in the 3rd Engineer Combat Battalion, 24th Infantry Division. He was stationed in Kokura, Japan. Upon his return from the Army, he farmed in the Rutland/Dana area. He married Phyllis M. Voigts on March 1, 1953 in Ransom, IL. They lived in rural Dana until retirement when they moved to Minonk, IL.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Phyllis, who died December 24, 2010.

He is survived by his two daughters; Judith Matter, Dover, TN and Janis (Brent) Hamer, Dana; two grandchildren: John and Carolyn Megow; a brother, Raymond Matter, Minonk; and a sister, Dorothy Kuhl, Juno Beach, FL.

Melvin was actively involved in his community. He served on the LaSalle County Farm Bureau Board, the Minonk-Dana-Rutland School Board, and was Precinct Committeeman in LaSalle and Woodford Counties. He was Groveland Township Clerk from 1977-1997. At St. Paul's Church in Minonk he taught Sunday School for over 30 years and served on the Church Council for 14. Melvin was an active member of the Minonk American Legion Post 142, serving as Commander. He was an advocate for veterans. He helped coordinate many Memorial Day and Veteran's Day Services.

Melvin was a man of great character and wisdom who knew no stranger. He enjoyed having conversations with everyone. He rode his bicycle around Minonk, danced, and played cards until his passing. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community.

Memorial contributions in his honor may be directed to the American Heart Association or Donor's choice. Online tributes and condolences may be sent to his family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.