March 23, 1968 - Aug. 5, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Melody Kay Jamison, 54, of Bloomington, was born March 23, 1968, in Gibson City, a daughter of Richard and Connie Jamison. She died at 3:47 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center following a brief illness.

Melody graduated from Leroy High School and worked at the Occupational Development Center for many years before they closed. She enjoyed the friendships she made while working there.

She loved to read, watch TLC, and talk on the phone with her family. Melody's greatest wish was to be reunited in heaven with her mom. She is finally at peace.

Melody was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and a niece, Amanda Rutledge. She is survived by a sister, Annette (Paul) Rutledge; brothers: Tim (Linda) Jamison and Steve (Mary) Jamison; and several aunts, nieces, and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no visitation. A private family burial will take place on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City with Megan Nelson officiating. Memorial tributes may be made to Carle BroMenn Hospice.

Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL is in charge of arrangements. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.