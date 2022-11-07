Sept. 27, 2022 - Oct. 31, 2022

PEORIA — Melo Bronx-Lee Bennett, beloved son of Michael, Sr. and Brandy Bennett (Talbert) was born on Sept. 27, 2022 at OSF St Francis Children's Hospital, Peoria, IL.

Melo was a sweet, strong, handsome, loving, beautiful soul who fought through countless surgeries and procedures for all 34 days of his precious, ever-so important life.

Melo was called to heaven on Oct. 31, 2022 while at OSF. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Agillar Frison "Nanny".

He is survived by his mother, Brandy, father, Michael, Sr.; brothers: Maximus and Michael, Jr.; sisters: Mya, Desiree, Breanna, Adrianah; grandfather, Edward Bennett, Jr.; uncle Leon Thompson; aunt Sarah Bennett; and multiple other cousins, aunts, and uncles.

This world and especially his family will forevermore imagine all of the great things that Melo was going to do, be, accomplish, and achieve. They will never stop loving, cherishing, and missing him for all of eternity.

A private service will be held at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to the family.

