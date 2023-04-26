July 21, 1983 - April 20, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Melissa Sue Ostrom, 39, of Bloomington, passed away on April 20, 2023.

Cremation has been accorded and a celebration of her life will be May 13, 2023, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Bloomington First Church 2207 N Towanda Barnes Rd, Bloomington, IL.

Memorials may be given to her family to help defray costs.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in El Paso is assisting with arrangements.

She was born in Bloomington on July 21, 1983, a daughter to Kenneth Ostrom and Jarilyn Bicknell.

She is survived by her mother, Jarilyn (Randy) Thomas, of Pekin; father, Kenneth Ostrom (family), Florida; daughter, Rhiannan Ostrom-Keith; grandchildren: McKennah Clem, Zebidiah Ostrom; sister, LeErin (Bret) Nephew (Bryson) German, of Normal; brother, Brian (Lacey) niece (Elsi) Humbracht, Williston, ND; grandmother, Marion Davey, Bloomington; step brothers: Wyatt and Travis Thomas, Pekin; aunts and uncles: Don (Sue) Follick, Jeff (Tami) Bicknell; cousins: Steven (Jeanna) Follick, Kassandra Janes, Chad Follick; and great-cousins: Leland Janes, Lucian Follick, Aurora, Genesis, Asher, and Tristan Bicknell.

She was preceded in death by grandfather, Kenneth Davey of Bloomington.

Melissa never knew a stranger. She was a true "social butterfly" with a kindred spirit and so much kindness toward everyone. She was a talented artist and writer. She had a contagious smile and laugh, and she gave the best hugs. Most of all she cherished her family. She was a beautiful soul and will be missed by so many. She is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus for eternity.

Online memories and condolences may be sent to her family at www.calvertmemorial.com.