Dec. 15, 1976 - April 7, 2023

NORMAL — Melissa "Missy" Anne Medina Fieweger, 46, of Normal, passed away on the morning of Friday, April 7, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born December 15, 1976, in Bloomington, IL. She is survived by her parents, Alan Joseph and Lula Mae (Ward) Medina; her husband, Michael B. Fieweger, whom she married on August 25, 2001; and her daughter, Gwendolyn ("Gwen") Fieweger. She is also survived by her three siblings: twin sister, Tiffany (Richard) Babcock, Kandy (Greg) Shull and Alan Medina Jr; six nieces and nephews: Cameron Babcock, Madison Shull, Mason Shull, Samantha Babcock, Hudson Shull and Alexander Babcock; and her beloved dogs: Lyla and Mocha.

Missy graduated from Normal Community High School in 1995, where she won several awards for her writing and was active in the marching band and color guard. She graduated from Illinois State University in 2001, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.

After graduation, Missy worked for Country Financial as a Claim Services Representative and a Media Support Specialist. She then worked for State Farm Insurance Companies in the Customer Care Center and most recently, in the Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance Department as a Compliance Technician.

She was an incredible and dedicated mother, daughter, sister, wife, aunt, and friend. She was especially devoted to Gwen, who was both her daughter and her best friend. She was always supportive of family and friends, encouraged them to follow their dreams, and reminded them that any obstacles they faced were "just a moment in time."

Missy was known for her beautiful, warm smile and contagious laugh that could light up a room. She was selfless and had a gentle spirit; although dealing with her own struggles, she never failed to put others before herself. She also dedicated her time as an OSF Hospice Volunteer to help those with terminal illnesses stay positive and provide comfort during a challenging time in their lives.

With a passion for creativity, she loved sewing crafts for loved ones and had a knack for decorating her family home with a farmhouse//eclectic feel. She had a great sense of style, and an immaculate taste in clothing, making any combination seem effortless and look fashionable.

Missy fought a courageous four-and-a-half-year battle against breast cancer with bravery, unwavering strength, incredible perseverance, love, humor, and a quick wit. Throughout her journey, she always emphasized the importance of being your own advocate. She was intelligent, well-spoken, challenged the medical status quo without hesitation and always kept the doctors on their toes.

There are those people who you cross paths with that you just never forget, and they leave a special impact. Missy was one of those people. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

A funeral mass will be held at Saint Patrick's Church of Merna for close family and friends. Cremation rites have been accorded and the burial of ashes will be held at a later date.

Flowers are welcome, however donations in memory of Missy may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at give.bcrf.org; or the Humane Society, 423 Kays Drive, Normal, IL, 61761.

We'd like to thank the OSF Hospice Team for their wonderful care and support of Missy and our family during this time.

To express condolences or remembrances online, or for more information, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.