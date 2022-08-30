Oct. 1, 1927 - Aug. 27, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Maxine Robinson, 94, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 12:40 p.m. at Heritage Health in El Paso.

There will be a graveside service for Maxine on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. All her family and friends are welcome to attend. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Maxine was born in Wenona, IL, on October 1, 1927, to Clyde and Mildred Dunn Brown. She married Howard Robinson in Bethany, IL, on February 7, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1988. She is also preceded in death by two brothers: Richard and Lawrence Brown; and one sister, Hazel Davis.

She is survived by one sister, Janie (Jack) Brown of Long Creek, IL. Maxine also has three children surviving: Mark (Laurie) Robinson of Bloomington, Cathy (Mike) Calhoun of Beaumont, CA, Carol Robinson of Tampa, FL; three grandchildren: Sherry (Danny) Ortiz of Brea, CA, Kelly (Tim) Winter of Bloomington, Erin (Joe) Doughney of Raleigh, NC; five great-grandchildren: Megan (Victor) Acosta, Sirena Ortiz, Mackenzie and Josie Winter and Quinn Doughney; and two great-great-grandchildren: Benjamin, and Oliver Acosta.

Maxine worked as a Medical Assistant for Dr. Stutzman from 1966 to 1976, and then at Gailey Eye Clinic until her retirement in 1992. After her retirement she volunteered her time at BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, and for the Red Cross Blood Drives for many years. She was an avid gardener, especially loving her roses. She always enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church where Memorial Contributions may be made.

