PONTIAC — Maxine Kay Zytniowski, 84, of Pontiac, IL died Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. at her residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, IL with Rev. James O. Wolfe III officiating. Inurnment will be in Union Cemetery, Odell, IL. A visitation will be held from Noon until 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials in Maxine's name may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Maxine was born on February 12, 1937 in Streator, IL a daughter of Erwin C. and Esther A. (Redman) Darm. She married James McCabe on March 11, 1956 in Dwight, IL. He preceded her in death on August 7, 1989. She later married Albert A. Zytniowski on September 2, 1995. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2010.

Surviving are four children: Cynthia (Lewis) Carroll of Normal, IL, Constance (Charles) Springs of Seneca, SC, Karen (John) Abels of Pontiac, IL and Steven J. McCabe of Pontiac, IL; seven grandchildren: Jason, Kristen, Alex, Joseph, Alyssa, Jacob and Kaitlin; fourteen great-grandchildren; step-children: Lydia Cullision, Gary Zytniowski and Liz (Tim) Sirmer. Maxine was preceded in death by sister, Rosemary Perry, stepson Al Zytniowski, Jr., granddaughter Angela Zytniowski and great-granddaughter Ella Bauer.

Maxine was especially close to her son's dog Bishop who visited often and her shy cat Norwood.

Maxine was educated in Dwight schools and a graduate of Dwight High School. She had been employed at Dr. Thomas's office in Dwight, Pontiac A & P Store and Edwards Soil Service in Pontiac, IL.

Maxine enjoyed to travel. She went to Japan, New York and the Caribbean Islands with friends; and Israel twice, once with her daughter Karen. She enjoyed best a cruise to Alaska with her spouse, Al. She shared these happy memories with her family.

Maxine had many family members who served in the military which she was proud of.

Maxine was a loving invested parent. She was close to all four children even when distance separated them. She was a mother, grand and great-grandmother who always could be depended upon. She never forgot a birthday. In later years the greats knew her as Grandma Z. Maxine shared with her family her immense love for God, her strong work ethic and her sense of responsibility.

She will be greatly missed by family and all who knew her.

