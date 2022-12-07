March 22, 1929 - Dec. 5, 2022

FAIRBURY — Maxine Joan Zorn, 93, of Fairbury, passed away at 4:29 p.m., December 5, 2022, at OSF St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Cremation has been accorded.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

Inurnment will take place later in Chatsworth Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to SELCAS or St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chatsworth.

Maxine was born March 22, 1929, in Chatsworth, the daughter of Gust and Mae Baker Hornickle. She married Clair F. Zorn on November 21, 1948. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are her children: Sharon (Dr. Reinhardt Hilzinger) Zorn of Carmichael, CA, Mark (Rita) Zorn of Chatsworth, Randy (Marla Behrends) Zorn of Forrest; son-in-law, Herbert Ingold of Chatsworth; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Patricia Hornickel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Nancy Ingold; two grandchildren; and three brothers.

Maxine owned and operated Maxine's Beauty Spot, in her home for 45 years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chatsworth and the Sunbeam Club. Maxine enjoyed bowling, golf and Euchre.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.