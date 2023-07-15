Aug. 5, 1920 - July 13, 2023

WATSEKA — Maxine Geiger, 102, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Watseka at the Iroquois Memorial Residence Home with her children by her side.

She was born on August 5, 1920, on a farm near Cissna Park to Daniel and Vita Mae Hamrick, the oldest of seven children. She attended grade school in a one room schoolhouse, went to Cissna Park High School and then on to Illinois College in Jacksonville.

On October 5, 1941, she married Vernon Geiger, and they were married for 66 years. They resided in Cissna Park as owners of the Geiger Hardware Store and then moved to Watseka in 1954, where they raised three children.

Maxine was always a people person, and she had a very successful career helping people find their perfect home as a realtor for over 20 years.

She was very involved in the community and made considerable contributions with her involvement in the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, the First United Methodist Church and the American Red Cross. She restarted the Gray Ladies program in 1964, at the hospital, she was on the VIP Committee at the church, President of the Iroquois Board of Realtors, and she was a 50-plus-year volunteer for the Iroquois Chapter of the American Red Cross.

For her outstanding civic engagement, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Iroquois County Times Republic in 2000. She was always a giving person with a warm and friendly smile for anyone she met.

Maxine is survived by her children: Connie (Bill) Mueller, Bloomington; Debbie (Bruce) Babcock, Bloomington; and Doug (Cheryl) Geiger, Watseka. She is also survived by seven granddaughters including: Anne Mueller (Jeff Miller), Katie Mueller (Mark Turek), Emily Mueller, Laura Knight (Clyde Yu), Megan Knight, Samantha (Scott) Pollock, and Jori (Matt) Cox; plus 13 great-grandchildren.

Her husband, parent,; six siblings: Loren "Buck" Hamrick, Betty Steiner, Lloyd Hamrick, Dale "Beaner" Hamrick, Wayne Hamrick and Lois Ristow; granddaughter, Ashley Geiger; and grandson-in-law, Mark DuBrock, all preceded her in death.

Visitation will be at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, with Rev. Darla Holden and Pastor Jim Harkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Watseka or Iroquois Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

