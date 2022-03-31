July 27, 1939 - March 29, 2022

NORMAL — Maxie Ruth Scifres of Normal, passed with peace in her home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Maxie was born July 27, 1939, to Bert and Velma Sheppard in Lorraine, TX. She married Sam Scifres, December 23, 1958. He survives. She is also survived by one daughter, Leigh (Ron) Kiesewetter; and two grandchildren: Lauren (Jalen) Bachman and Sam (Sarah) Kiesewetter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, one brother, and one nephew.

Maxie grew up in the small west Texas town of Lorraine before attending Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, as a music education major. It is there that she met and married her partner of 63-years, Sam. She taught for several years in the Abilene school district before moving to Italy with the army, where her husband was stationed in Vicenza. She played for the USO and taught at the school on the army base there.

Upon their move to Bloomington, Maxie taught private piano lessons, was active in the Amateur Music Club and as Sam's accompanist before returning to public school teaching. She taught in District 87 and Unit 5 for over 20-years as a general music teacher and choral director. After retirement, she became a staff accompanist at Illinois Wesleyan University.

This gifted pianist touched many, many students lives throughout her various roles as a music educator and performer. She rarely met a stranger, and loved her family and friends fiercely. She loved games of all kinds and was always the life of the party. Some of the most important things to Maxie were her faith and family, and she often spoke of how richly blessed she was. Her vivacious, joyous, and beautiful spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the Garden Room at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington, IL, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM at the church. Rev. Sara Isbell will be officiating. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL. The family suggest memorials be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington, IL. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

