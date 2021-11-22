BLOOMINGTON — It is with saddened hearts we announce the passing of Maurine Gray, Bloomington, Illinois at OSF Hospital on Friday, November 20, 2021.

Maurine, affectionately known as "Sugar" and "Mrs. G", was born in Danville, Illinois on February 27, 1929 to Fletcher Coleman and Frances Phillips. Maurine married Harold E. Gray, Sr. on June 16, 1951 and they resided on their farm in Chenoa, Illinois until Harold's passing on December 22, 1987 at which time Maurine moved to Bloomington.

Maurine is survived by her children: Hal (Wanda) Gray and Tammy (David) Roach and one sister, Carole McKenzie.

Maurine's parents; her brother, Fletcher Coleman, Jr., and brother-in-law, Hal McKenzie, preceded her in death.

Cherished memories of Maurine include special holiday gatherings on the farm which always included great food and fun card playing, family vacations to Door County and Northern Michigan, winters spent with her sister, Carole, in Florida and entertaining friends in Chenoa. Maurine was strong, feisty, a woman who always spoke her mind and always put her family first.

Maurine's visitation will be on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, from Noon to 1:00 p.m. with services following at the Calvert & Metzler Funeral Home, 1115 East Washington St., Bloomington, IL 61701.

Memorials in Maurine's honor can be made to the Salvation Army or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

