PONTIAC — Maurice Delbert Schrock, age 99, a longtime resident of Pontiac and local business owner passed away peacefully Sunday, December 5, at Good Samaritan Home Pontiac.

His funeral will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the McDowell United Methodist Church with Rev. Thomas Schrock officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of services at the church. Burial will be in South Side Cemetery, Pontiac, IL. Memorials in Maurice's name may be made to Good Samaritan Home Employee Christmas Fund or a charity of the donor's choice. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

Maurice is survived by his children: Alan Maurice (Joanie), Dora Lynn Immke (Don) and Dale James (Lori); seven grandchildren: Matthew, Ali, Dani Grace, Aaron (Ashley) Immke and Adam (Breanne) Immke, Noah Schrock, Ashleigh (Nathan) Smith; and three great-grandchildren: Vivian and Lucy Immke and Maisie Smith.

He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 59 years, Virginia Frances (Skaggs), whom he met while running the Strawberry Lane Resturant with his sister and brother-in-law, Zana and Ralph Smith, in Henry, IL. Maurice worked a wide range of other jobs in his life that included farming with his parents, building of aircraft during WWII, running a gas station, and being a route man delivering Sealtest Ice Cream across Central Illinois. In the mid-70s, he took over operation of the Pontiac Dairy Queen.

Maurice was an avid sportsman, and enjoyed golf in his retirement years. Maurice also enjoyed creating and was an active member of the Knifemakers Guild, manufacturing custom knives with his son, Alan. Maurice was an artist and woodworker, enjoyed playing the guitar and violin, or as he would say, "fiddle." Maurice was a 73-year member of the Peoria Masonic Lodge. Maurice was one of 10 children, two brothers of which remain, Coburn and John Dale.

He was also preceded in death by his father, Daniel Ora Schrock and mother, Eldora Grace (Byler) Schrock; three sisters and four brothers.

Maurice was a devoted husband and father, a dedicated family man that especially enjoyed any opportunity to get together with family to do a little trap shooting or just have a meal. He loved gardening, and a good baseball game if it included his favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals!

He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

