Feb. 21, 1961 - June 20, 2023

HEYWORTH — Matthew Nolan Sterrett, a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the age of 62. He was born on February 21, 1961, in Gallipolis, OH, to Richard and Lois Sterrett. Matt led a remarkable life filled with love, dedication, and a passion for learning.

Matt's journey began in Gallipolis, where he graduated from Gallia Academy High School in 1979. During this time, he played basketball for four years, showcasing his athletic talents and forming what would be lifelong friendships with Alan Rutz and Michael Coonen.

Following high school, he attended and graduated with a business degree from Ohio State University while serving in the National Guard. During this time he reconnected with his childhood friend, Patricia L. Niehm, whom he married on November 26, 1983. Together, they settled in Bloomington, IL, creating a loving and nurturing home for their family.

However, it was in his later career path that Matt found his true calling. Inspired by his experiences as a Sunday school teacher at Resurrection Lutheran Church, he decided to pursue an education degree from Illinois State University in 2000. This allowed him to combine his love for teaching with his deep-rooted desire to make a positive impact on young lives.

Matt's dedication to education led him to Hudson Elementary School, where he worked as the IMC, managing the school's library. He took great joy in finding the latest books for the students, fostering a love for reading and learning within them. Later, he also spent time at Fairview Elementary, continuing to inspire young minds.

Upon retiring, Matt pursued his passion for brewing and bartending, joining the team at Keg Grove Brewery. He found immense satisfaction in brewing beer and being part of a vibrant community of fellow beer enthusiasts. Each day, he would return home and share stories of his brewing adventures with his family, eager to discuss the flavors and experiences he encountered.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Matt cherished his role as a father. He was incredibly proud of his three sons, Benjamin, Joshua, and Dustin, and their accomplishments. He spent quality time with them, bonding over shared hobbies such as basketball, fishing, and cycling. Whether casting their lines on the banks of Dawson Lake or embarking on cycling adventures across various landscapes, Matt treasured these moments spent with his sons, fostering a strong and loving family bond.

Matthew Nolan Sterrett was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Sterrett; and his father, Richard Sterrett. He leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness, forever cherished by his wife, Patricia Niehm; his brothers: Max (Nancy) and Mike (Claire); sister-in-law, Julie (Mike) Supp; and his three beloved sons: Benjamin, Joshua, and Dustin; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Throughout his life, Matt touched the lives of many with his warmth, generosity, and passion for learning. He will be remembered as a loving husband, a dedicated father, and a true friend. His memory will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to have known him, and his spirit will live on in the hearts of his loved ones. May he rest in peace.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023. Matt's celebration will then continue at Keg Grove Brewery from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. with an opportunity for all who know and love Matt to join the family.

Memorials contributions may be made under Matt's name to The Parklands Foundation (https:////parklandsfoundation.app.neoncrm.com//forms//donate); or The Baby Fold Adoption Services (https:////thebabyfold.givingfuel.com//make-a-splash-for-kids).

Online condolences and memories of Matt may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.