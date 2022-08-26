Nov. 17, 1976 - Aug. 12, 2022

PEORIA — Matthew Earl Psinas, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. Born on November 17, 1976, Matt was only 45-years-old, yet the accomplishments he fulfilled and the positive impacts he left upon this Earth were monumental. As the great Bruce Lee said, "A life of one day can be that of fulfillment, while a life of a thousand years can be of nothing." Matt Psinas embodied this statement.

Growing up in Pekin, IL, Matt was an accomplished baseball player as well as class comedian. In high school, he garnered a reputation for bringing people together and making everyone laugh. After graduating from Pekin High School, Matt joined the Marine Corps. He served honorably for eight years as a combat engineer, deploying overseas multiple times to places such as Belize, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Iraq. A leader, mentor and confidant, Sergeant Matt Psinas led by example, and never had his Marines do anything he didn't do himself. His radio call sign was the humorous, "Silent Papa," based on the silent "P" in Psinas and "P" for "Papa" in the phonetic alphabet. He built his command on a foundation of love, humor and an uncanny ability to bring out the best in people.

Transitioning out of the Marine Corps, Matt worked at Caterpillar until the company layoffs of the mid 2000s, at which point he attended Bradley University, graduating summa cum laude with an engineering degree in 2015. He used the tools he obtained from Bradley to start a tax preparation business, which he successfully ran until his death.

Outside of work, Matt was an avid poker player, poker dealer and pool player. His intelligence, wit, understanding and creativity allowed teammates and competitors alike to find enjoyment in either victory or defeat. But the truth is, more often than not, Matt was the one walking away with the money, and you were the one walking away laughing about it.

Fatherhood was foundational to the man that Matt was, and he prided himself as a father to his three children: Madi, Mason and Max. They were his world, and the pride he had for them was beyond anything earthly. He sacrificed everything for them and never complained about it. He never tired of speaking about them, how they were their own marvelous entities, which at times reflected his own marvelous quirks.

Matt found a way to love pretty much anybody, but his soulmate was found, in of all places, Egypt. He courted Maria Celeste Psinas over the next two years, flying back and forth from Illinois to Egypt. In the end there was no resisting his charms and the two were married on August 1, 2022.

Friend, comrade, father, lover, jokester, confidant, and a life believer. Silent Papa will be missed by a plethora of people. The world is a darker place without him, but he has left us with the strength and faith to carry on.

Services will be held on Saturday, Aug 27, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church of Pekin on IL Rt 9. Visitation is from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m., with a funeral at 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made at any CEFCU for the Psinas children.