Dec. 6, 1989 - Aug. 6, 2023

AUSTIN — Matthew David Mellor, 33, of Austin, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away on August 6, 2023, in a tragic motorcycle accident.

Matthew was born in Bloomington, IL, to Jerri Andrew and Tony Mellor on December 6, 1989. He attended Metcalf Lab School, graduated from Illinois School for the Deaf, and attended Gallaudet University. He created a life with his high school sweetheart, Marci Brown of Jacksonville, IL, and is leaving behind two beautiful girls, Maci Mellor (6) and Sawyer Mellor (3).

Matthew had a profound love for fishing and being outdoors. When Matthew found something he loved, he loved it deeply. He loved riding his motorcycle, it was when he felt most free. He loved making new connections with people and spending time with his girls at home. Many would say he had a heart of gold. One thing we all loved about him was his laugh, it was infectious. He made every person feel like they were the most important person in the room and that he heard them, knew them, and they were special to him. He just made people happy through his mere presence!

Matthew is survived by his mother, Jerri Andrew; spouse, Marci Brown; two young daughters: Maci and Sawyer Mellor; sister, Toni (John) Popovich; nieces Josephine and Isabelle; grandparents, Karen and John Andrew; grandmother, Kathy Merrill; grandmother, Kitty Ross; great-grandmother, Theresa Andrew; and aunt, Tammy Swick.

Matthew is preceded in death by brother, Mark Mellor; and grandfather, Timothy Mellor. Matthew's father Tony Mark Mellor passed away just days after the notification of his son's death.

Those of us who knew and loved them all know that they are all now fishing together where the fish are plentiful with joy and peace in their hearts.

Memorial services are in Bloomington, IL, on August 26, 2023 at E-FREE Church 2910 E. Lincoln Street Bloomington, IL, 61704. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service. A Memorial Luncheon will be hosted at the church following services where family and friends can share stories of his life and adventures.

All those who loved and cared for Matt and his family are welcome to attend. American Sign Language Interpreters and grief counselors will be present at event. Memorial service will be interpreted.