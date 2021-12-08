NORMAL — Matthew Aaron Milach, 46, of Normal, IL, and formerly of Covington, IN, passed away in the St. Joseph Hospital, Bloomington, IL, on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 2:37 p.m.

Matthew was born at Witham Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, IN, on January 27, 1975. Matthew was the son of the late Mark Walsh and Susan Elaine (Bossaer) Milach of Covington, IN.

Matthew was raised in Covington, IN, and graduated from Covington High School in 1993, where he played the saxophone from middle school through his senior year in high school. After graduation Matt attended Indiana State University and graduated in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training. He received a Master of Science degree in Exercise Physiology and Bio-Mechanics with a minor in business from Illinois State University. Matthew was presently employed by Carle McLean County Orthopedics where he served as a medical assistant.

Matthew was an avid sports fan and supported Indiana University basketball and Notre Dame football teams. On the national sports scene he supported the Chicago Cubs and Bears. His most favorite time of the year was during "March Madness!" He would gather with special friends from high school and college to watch the games and to text comments when they weren't able to be together.

Matthew leaves behind an uncle, Greg (Betsy) Bossaer, Reynolds, IN; cousins: John (Larissa) Bossaer, Johnson City, TN, Laura (Kyle) Robbins, Kentland, IN; a great-aunt, Arvilla Magee, Attica. He was preceded in death by his parents; his maternal grandparents, John and Pauline Bossaer; his paternal grandparents, Julius and Dolly Milach; and an uncle, Scott Milach. Matthew will be missed by his Bloomington-Normal friends whom he considered to be his family

A celebration of Matthew's life gathering will be held by Matthew's Bloomington-Normal friends on Friday, December 10, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. (Central Time) at Gill Street Sports Bar & Restaurant, 3002 Gill St., Bloomington, IL, 61704.

A memorial gathering will be scheduled at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, IN, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Matthew's memory to the Covington High School Band Program through the Covington Community Foundation, P.O. Box 175, Covington, IN, 47932.