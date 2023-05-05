Aug. 19, 1930 - April 22, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Maryann Thomas of Bloomington, IL, died on April 22, 2023, at the age of 92.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles Thomas; and her parents, Marjorie and Walter Hatton, of Havana, IL.

Maryann lived a full life as mother of four: Laura (Len) Ingrassia, Alison (Jerry decd.) Hage, Tim (Renee) Thomas, Jill (Ed) Kiley; and grandmother to eleven grandsons.

An accomplished artist, Maryann worked in acrylic, water color and oils with equal skill. Her creative talents extended to sewing, decorating, sculpting and quilting - just not cooking. Maryann loved to read.

Maryann retired from Verizon where she was a special services manager.

Her family and friends are invited to celebrate Maryann's life at an Open House on June 28, 2023, from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. at Biaggi's 3010 E. Empire St, Bloomington, IL.