BLOOMINGTON — Mary Sheridan "Sherrie" Auth, 76, passed away on November 13 at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Normal.

She was born on March 30, 1945 to Arthur and Madeline (Hill) Henderson in Pittsburgh, PA. She married Joseph A. Auth on September 3, 1966. He survives in Bloomington

Also surviving are a son Timothy (Racheal Chiolero), Bloomington; daughters: Sheridan (Jon) Denfeld, Mt. Vernon, NY and Julianne (Bill) Manley of Ottawa, IL; grandchildren: Delaney Auth, Bloomington, Brennan Auth, Chicago, IL, Marley Reynoso, New York, NY, JP and Hunter Denfeld, Mt. Vernon, NY; brother William (Judi) Henderson; and sister Margaret Kinder, both of Pittsburgh, PA; sister-in-law Frances Henderson, Pittsburgh, PA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Thomas A. Henderson.

Sherrie was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from Elizabeth Seton High School in 1963 and attended Mercyhurst College in Erie, PA. After Sherrie and Joe were married, they lived on Guam where Joe was stationed in the Navy, and in 1968 they moved to Virginia Beach, VA for a new Navy assignment. Joe and Sherrie then moved their family to Bloomington in November 1970. Sherrie was a homemaker while she raised their children. She was very active at Epiphany Catholic Church and grade school. She served on the parish board and was a religious education (CCD) teacher at Epiphany for many years. She volunteered much of her time with community organizations including Birthright, Campfire Girls and Cub Scouts.

After her children were in school, she worked at Bergner's Department Store and later began a 16-year career at State Farm in Investment Accounting retiring in 2002. She also had a strong interest in politics. She was a member of the McLean County Democrats and ran for the County Treasurer position in 2002 and 2004.

Sherrie loved gardening, cooking, sewing and was a voracious reader. After retirement Sherrie and Joe did a lot of traveling in Europe and many places in the US.

She loved her family dearly and was very proud of all of them.

Her family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers and all the staff at Sugar Creek for the loving and compassionate care during Sherrie's four and a half year stay.

