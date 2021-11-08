BLOOMINGTON — Mary Sharon Ryan, 81, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Wapella, IL, passed away on November 4, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

Mary Sharon Bray was born on June 7, 1940 at her childhood home in Wapella, IL to Merle and Wanda (Camp) Bray. On November 12, 1960 Sharon married Raymond "Buddy" Ryan at St. Patrick Church, Wapella. The couple lived, farmed, and raised their five children in rural Wapella.

At Wapella High School, Sharon was awarded the Betty Crocker Award as well as Salutatorian of the Class of 1958. Sharon graduated from Illinois State University and taught kindergarten at St. Clare School for 12 years. In addition to teaching at St. Clare, Sharon dedicated her free time to educating and nurturing young people in the Catholic faith by teaching religious education at St. Patrick's Wapella. Sharon was also an active member of St. Patrick Altar and Rosary Society, DeWitt County Home Extension, McLean County Republican Party and a volunteer for numerous other causes including the IL Cancer Center, Birthright, and RSVP.

Sharon was an avid gardener (with two green thumbs!), bird lover, and released hundreds of monarch butterflies over the years. Sharon loved to sit and visit with friends and family in her amazing flower garden and admire the beauty of nature. Sharon was an avid reader, a love that she passed on to her children. She enjoyed participating in book clubs and Bible studies over the years.

Sharon is survived by her children and their families: Tim (Judy), Birmingham, AL, Todd (Heather), Mequon, WI, Teresa (Mark) Curi, Long Beach, IN, Tracey (Doug) Wiering, Cedar Falls, IA, and Tara (Doug) Gray, Batavia, IL. She will be missed greatly by her grandchildren: Meredith (Spencer White) Ryan, Hannah (Scott) Carver, Allison Ryan, Ryan (Katie) Curi, Casey (Nicole Schuh) Curi, Megan Curi, Riordan Ryan and Maeve Ryan, Henry Wiering and Charles Wiering, Thomas Gray and Andrew Gray. Sharon was also a great-grandmother to: Cort and Hughes Carver and Charlotte Curi; other survivors include her brother Corwin (Ruth) Bray of Greenville, SC; in-laws Tom (Rosemary) Ryan of Orland Park, IL and Mary Ann Ryan of Birmingham, AL. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Raymond "Buddy" Ryan and her loving parents Merle and Wanda Bray.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Wapella, IL with Fr. Rogers Byambaasa and Deacon Todd Weber.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Wapella, IL. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 (Sharon and Buddy's 61st Wedding Anniversary) at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to Birthright of Bloomington, Write Stuff for Kids, Clinton, IL, or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Her family would like to thank the staff of the third floor Family Care Center at OSF St. Joseph Hospital for their care and kindness.

Sharon will be greatly missed by her family, friends, pups (Teddy and Chloe) and countless others who knew her from teaching, church, and volunteering. She was a loving person who was loved by many. May a perpetual light shine upon her.